India News | Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra Condemns Attack on CT Ravi in Chikkamagaluru; Slams Congress over Law, Order

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): The BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Thursday strongly condemned an alleged attack by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi in Chikkamagaluru, terming it "goondaism" and a reflection of the "deteriorating law and order" in Karnataka.

In a statement, the BJP leader said Congress workers blocked and clashed with Ravi's car while he was on an inspection visit, "deliberately disturbing the peace and attempting to create a riot."

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"This incident itself is evidence of how much law and order have deteriorated in the state. When even a former Minister and sitting MLC is subjected to such hooliganism under Congress rule, what security can ordinary people expect?" the statement read.

Questioning the "audacity" of Congress workers to obstruct and misbehave with Ravi, Vijayendra questioned who was backing them and who was responsible for the breach of peace.

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Targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the statement said, "Your government's silence against those who showed goondaism toward an MLC speaks volumes to the people." It warned that if strict action was not taken against the culprits, BJP workers would "take to the streets and fight alongside the people."

Earlier, BJP Karnataka in-charge and national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal on Thursday accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of "instigating a fight between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar like two cats, while acting like a monkey" in Delhi.

In his statement at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, Agrawal said, "Kharge is waiting for them to fight so he gets a chance to become Chief Minister. There aren't two faces for CM here. There are three people."

He claimed the Congress is in a bad state. "Several Congress MLAs are in touch with us. Even if Assembly elections are held tomorrow, people will defeat Congress and give BJP a chance to form the government," he said.

Agrawal alleged that the state is in financial distress due to excessive borrowing. "For the last six to seven months, there has been no government here. They are fighting among themselves," he charged.

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions within the Karnataka Congress over power-sharing after the government completes three years in office. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)