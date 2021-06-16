Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): Amid murmurs of a stir in Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party's national general secretary Arun Singh held a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Besides Yediyurappa, other Karnataka ministers were also present in the meeting chaired by Arun Singh at the BJP office in the state capital.

Briefing media persons here, the BJP leader said, "There are no differences in the party and we are united. Commendable work is being done under Chief Minister Yediyurappa's leadership. This meeting was only to strengthen the party, to promote good governance and schemes of the central government to the ground-level. Nothing else was discussed."

"Our party workers have consistently been doing COVID relief work. I have come here to review that. We will also hold discussions over other issues like single-use plastic and upcoming programs like the International Yoga Day," added Singh.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yediyurappa had stated that he will resign from the post the day the party high command asks him to quit. Speaking to the media persons, he had said, "I will resign the day the party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislators."

"High command has given me the opportunity - I am trying to utilise it and I am trying to serve the people. I do not want to comment on the rumours of whoever speaks against me. If my high command wants me to resign, I will resign. I myself am involved in working for the development of the state," he had added.

Several BJP MLAs and ministers demanded that Yediyurappa should step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka.

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal had said that the leadership must be changed in Karnataka. Several other leaders met the High Command and demanded that the leadership be changed in the state. (ANI)

