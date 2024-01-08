Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): In line with the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting is underway of party leaders in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Monday.

In the meeting, Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and Karnataka former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and state chief BY Vijayendra and other senior leaders are present.

Earlier on December 28, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BY Vijayendra held a meeting with senior leaders of the party in Bengaluru ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Former Chief Ministers BS Yeddyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai and senior leaders including KS Eshwarappa and Ashwath Narayan attended the meeting.

The BJP suffered a major electoral defeat in 2023 in the Karnataka assembly elections, thereby losing the only state the party ruled in south India.

The Congress bagged 135 out of 224 seats in the state legislative assembly with a 43.2 per cent vote share. The BJP was reduced to 66 seats with a vote share of 36.3 per cent.

The BJP meanwhile has launched an all out attack on the Congress for the arrest of a Kar Sevak for his alleged role in the post Babri riots. The BJP said that the Congress was only appeasing one section of society.

"Everyone has a feeling that we are all one in the country, in such a situation the state Congress government is wooing the minorities. The Siddaramaiah government is ruling in such a way that they have come to power from the minority" State BJP Chief BY Vijayendra had said.

The evolving political narrative in India will play a crucial role in influencing the upcoming elections, necessitating scrutiny.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and Others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held this year and that is likely to be between the Modi government's NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc. (ANI)

