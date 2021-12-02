Bengaluru, Dec 2 (PTI) Claiming that there may be a "big change" after December 10, senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Thursday openly expressed displeasure about the functioning of some Ministers in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet, and urged him to effect a reshuffle.

He, however, ruled out any talks about Chief Minister change.

"...there may be a big change in Karnataka after December 10, there may be a complete cabinet reshuffle. All Ministers' performance reports will be taken, those who have failed (in performance) should be changed, and new faces should be given opportunity," Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that about seven to eight Ministers don't come to Vidhana Soudha at all and they don't give appointments to legislators or answer their phone calls.

"They are of the feeling that they will be Ministers permanently. While some Ministers are not doing any work, some are doing good job. There is displeasure (about non-performers), to get rid of it, the Chief Minister has to reshuffle his cabinet. The opinions of all legislators should be taken into account," he added.

Urging the Chief Minister to review the performance of Ministers regularly, Yatnal said some Ministers are often seen behind the CM all the time from morning till evening, instead of going to their office and doing their job.

"There is no need for them to roam around like the CM's tail. Let CM do his job and Ministers also do their departmental works at Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha (secretariat buildings) and conduct review in districts," he said.

"There are ineffective Ministers both among native and those who have come from other parties to BJP. It is good to drop them," he said, not willing to divulge details.

Asked whether there will be discussions on CM change after December 10, Yatnal said "such things won't be there, but the person whom Eshwarappa (senior leader and Minister) named recently will not become CM."

Eshwarappa had recently projected Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani as the future chief minister.

When B S Yediyurappa was the CM, Yatnal had openly criticised him and repeatedly predicted that he would be replaced.

