India News | Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Claims 80% Farmers Oppose Land Acquisition for Bidadi Township

Bidadi (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI): On the Karnataka government's final notification to acquire nearly 500 acres for the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) near Bidadi, Karnataka, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra claimed that 80 per cent of farmers are against the township and are not willing to give up their land.

He urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar not to push farmers to give away their land. He said farmers have been "threatened by goondas" to do so.

Also Read | Noida Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Airport Operations, New Expressway & Civic Protests.

Speaking to the media, he said, "More than 80 per cent of farmers are against this township. They are not willing to give away their lands. I urge CM D K Shivakumar not to force farmers to give away their lands. The farmers said they have been threatened by 'goondas' (hooligans) to give away their land for throwaway prices."

He further called on the Chief Minister to rescue the farmers and added that the BJP will not allow the state government to proceed with this "bad decision."

Also Read | Noida: Speeding Car Runs Over Mother and Daughter Inside Housing Society; CCTV Footage Triggers Safety Concerns.

He added, "The Chief Minister should stop and should not proceed with this land acquisition. He should come to the farmers' rescue. We will not allow the state government to go ahead with this bad decision. This issue has to be dealt with politically as well as legally."

Earlier in the day, Vijayendra launched a scathing attack and addressed his concern about the state government over its final notification to acquire nearly 500 acres of land near Bidadi for the proposed GBIT.

Supporting the farmers' stand, while speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said, "Farmers clearly told that they are willing to give away their lives, but not their agricultural land. This trend is very clear for every farmer in and around Bidadi township.

"Defending himself against political allegations over the land, the BJP leader added, "I don't own any land here. Even if I own land, if it comes to the knowledge of the chief minister, let them acquire those lands also."

Vijayendra remarks, come amidst Karnataka govt's final notification to acquire nearly 500 acres for the proposed GBIT near Bidadi.On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted that he will "reply" to the BJP, accusing them of attempting to "stop development" in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)