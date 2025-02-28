Gadag (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): The BJP workers organised a protest in front of the district administration building in Gadag over the allegation of misuse of SCSP-TSP money for guarantee schemes. The protest was led by former minister C.C. Patil.

As per the allegation, in 2023, SCP, TSP money was misused for the implementation of guarantee schemes worth Rs.11,144 crore

In 2024, Rs.14,282.68 crore was used for guarantee schemes, and the state government has been accused of misappropriating Rs. 14,488.68 crore in the upcoming Budget.

The BJP workers were outraged by the state government's cut in the Dalit Reserve Fund and requested to impose President's rule and dismiss the state government.

BJP SC Morcha State Vice President Manjunath, District SC Morcha President Manjunath Mulgund through District Magistrates approached the Governor for the matter. MLC SV Sankanur, BJP District President Raju Kuradagi and other BJP Workers also participated. (ANI)

