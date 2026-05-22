India News | Karnataka Cabinet Clears Major Projects in Education, Healthcare, Infrastructure and Industry

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Karnataka Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Thursday approved a series of decisions related to education, healthcare, infrastructure, irrigation, transport, industrial development and administrative reforms during a meeting held in Bengaluru.

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved a two-year residential Pre-University Course (Science) coaching programme for NEET, JEE and CET preparation for 500 backward-class students from government schools. The initiative, approved at a cost of Rs 15 crore, aims to support high-performing Class 10 students in Mathematics and Science.

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In the healthcare sector, the Cabinet cleared the construction of 50-bed Mother and Child Hospitals in Shahapur in Yadgir district and Devadurga in Raichur district at a combined cost of Rs 38 crore. It also approved procurement of laboratory consumables and equipment worth Rs 22 crore for urban health centres and Namma Clinics.

The state government also approved construction of a Super Speciality Hospital building worth Rs 100 crore at the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences campus. In addition, the Cabinet cleared procurement of oil spill response equipment worth Rs 13 crore for Karwar Port under the Oil Spill Contingency Plan (OSCP).

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In the infrastructure and irrigation sectors, the Cabinet approved stormwater drain works in Kanakapura, road development projects in Mandya district and a lift irrigation project worth Rs 182.70 crore in Raichur district. Development works were also approved for Dasanakere in Mandya district and the Prajasaudha building in Joida.

The Cabinet further approved equity restructuring for NGEF (Hubballi) Ltd, land transfers in Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Anekal, and machinery procurement worth Rs 90 crore for Government Tool Room and Training Centres (GTTCs).

It also cleared advance procurement worth Rs 802 crore under the Karnataka State Higher Education Transformation Project (KSHET) aimed at higher education reforms.

Other decisions included approval for setting up petrol pumps inside central prisons in Bengaluru, Dharwad, Belagavi and Ballari through public sector oil companies, along with procurement of preschool education kits for more than 69,000 anganwadis across the state.

The Cabinet also approved rules related to the appointment of underground drainage assistants in municipal corporations and cleared concessional lease and land-related proposals in Davanagere, Mandya and Kalaburagi.

Retired High Court judge Justice PN Desai was selected as Chairperson of the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil said the monsoon session of the legislature was not discussed during the Cabinet meeting. (ANI)

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