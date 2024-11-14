Bengaluru, Nov 14 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to ask the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Lokayukta to register cases against 10 mining firms for alleged violations.

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, said no case was registered against these companies for alleged irregularities and other violations.

In a separate development, the cabinet also decided to reopen investigation into the six separate mining cases, which the CBI had declined to investigate. The accused in these six separate mining cases are not known.

Patil said the state government handed over nine cases on mining irregularities to the CBI on 18 November 2013 (during the then Congress regime). However, it declined to take up six cases as the Department of Personnel and Training did not give permission to do so. These mining cases are similar to the Belekeri case.

In Belekeri, a huge quantity of seized iron ore was allegedly stolen and smuggled out of the country during 2009-10 when the BJP was in power in the state. Patil added: “There was discussion in the cabinet to take up those cases declined by CBI and initiate action against them. The Chief Secretary has been asked to submit all the details regarding this in the next cabinet meeting.

