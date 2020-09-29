Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to travel to Delhi for his cabinet reshuffle and expansion, sources said.

CT Ravi, who holds the portfolio of Karnataka Tourism and Culture Minister is likely to be dropped from the cabinet, they said.

Also Read | MSP Procurement in Punjab and Haryana: Paddy Worth Rs 10.53 Crore Purchased Only in 2 Days Amid Protests Over Farm Laws.

According to sources, Arvind Limbavali, Umesh Katti, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Sunil Kumar and Halady Srinivas Shetty are likely to get placed in Yediyurappa's cabinet.

On September 27, the Karnataka CM won the trust vote in the state Assembly against the no-confidence motion by the Congress against his government.

Also Read | Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV To Be Launched in India on October 8, 2020.

The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress was defeated by voice vote on Saturday night after a fierce debate for about six hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)