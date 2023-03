Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): Cash worth Rs 3 crores were seized, as the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted raids at the premises of an industrialist in Hubballi, the officials informed on Saturday.

The raid was conducted by the team of CCB Police led by ACP Bharamani at the house of industrialist Ramesh Bongeri in the Sai Garden area in Hubballi.

The Police had received a tip of information about a huge amount of unaccounted money being stored at the industrialist's house.

Cash worth Rs 3 crores were seized by the police, during the raid, the police said.

The police also said that industrialist Ramesh Bongeri carries out a business of seeds in Hubballi.

The police have registered a case in the matter and will hand it over to the Income Tax (IT) department for further investigation.

Further investigation is underway in the case, the police said. (ANI)

