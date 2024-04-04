Vijayapura, April 4: After a 20-hour long operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams successfully rescued a one and a half-year-old child on Thursday who had fallen into an open borewell in Lachyan village in Indi taluk, Vijayapura district.

The child who fell into a borewell, aproximately 16-feet deep, was taken to a hospital for treatment after the rescue work. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Minister MB Patil congratulated SDRF, police, and Vijayapur district administration for saving the baby after 20 hours of continuous work. Karnataka: One-And-Half-Year Old Boy Who Fell Into Borewell in Vijayapura Rescued Successfully (Watch Video).

Child Rescued by NDRF and SDRF Teams

#WATCH | Karnataka: A 1.5-year-old child was recused alive after he fell into an open borewell in the Lachyan village of Indi taluk of the Vijayapura district; visuals of the rescue carried out by NDRF and SDRF teams. (Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/MtVRNPUz1u — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

#Watch | After 20 hours of rescue operation, NDRF and SDRF teams have succeeded in rescuing a 1.5-year-old child who fell into an open borewell in the Lachyan village of Indi taluk of the Vijayapura district of Karnataka pic.twitter.com/HsQSR3LNLP — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 4, 2024

"Heartfelt congratulations to everyone who contributed to the rescue mission. Our collective prayers have been answered....Special congratulations to our SDRF team, police force, and Vijayapur district administration who worked tirelessly for 20 continuous hours to save the baby, our pride," he said in a post on X. Karnataka: 18-Month-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell in Vijayapura, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

The Karnataka Minister stressed the need to address dry or dangerous wells and borewells to avoid future incidents. "A message to all of us: Let's never ignore wells and borewells that are devoid of water or are sources of danger. Take appropriate measures. May such incidents never recur in the future," he added in his post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)