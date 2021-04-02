Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) The surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka continued with the state on Friday logging 4,991 cases, the bulk of it from Bengaluru, pushing the caseload to just over 10 lakh, while six deaths took the toll to 12,591, the health department said.

Bengaluru alone accounted for 3,509 cases and five deaths. The other fatality was reported from Kalaburagi.

The day also saw 1,631 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of over 2.16 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,18,933 were done on Friday alone.

Cumulatively 10,06,229 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,591 deaths and 9,59,400 discharges, a health department bulletin said.

Out of the 34,219 active cases in the state, 269 were in Intensive Care Units.

Other than Bengaluru, Mysuru reported 174 cases, Tumakuru 142, Bidar 126, Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi 105 each, Hassan 102,Udupi 95 and Bengaluru rural district 69.

