Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday handed over the order for a Rs 10 crore grant to Gavisiddeshwara Mutt in Koppal.

After visiting the Mutt, Bommai said, "The seer of the Mutt is rendering yeoman service in the field of education and feeding the hungry. The state government has granted Rs 10 cr to help the good deeds of the Mutt."

"The Mutt has been a beacon of hope for poor students to pursue education. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic impact in the last two years, the number of students this year has risen to over 2000. There are already 3500 students here and they all need to be provided hostel facilities and food," Bommai further added.

CM Bommai said that Minister Halappa Achar, MP Karadi Sanganna, Minister Anand Singh and others had earlier explained the need to help the Mutt. Bowing to their request, Rs 10 crore has been granted and the copy of the order was handed over to the Seer today.

Ministers Halappa Achar, Byrathi Basavaraj, K Sudhakar, CC Patil, MP Karadi Sanganna and others were present.

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on his visit to the Anjanadri hills instructed the officials to complete the Anjanadri Hills development project in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of the district to discuss the issues related to the development of Anjanadri Hills issued the instructions to the officials.

The state government has drawn up a Rs 100 crore development plan for Anjanadri Hills Project.

CM Bommai instructed to create lodging and other facilities for the pilgrims who visit Anjanadri Hills, a Yatrinivas with 600 rooms, a hospital, toilets and other amenities using the Rs100 cr grant and to prepare the project plan using the services of Architects within 2 months and get it approved.

He further asked the officials to start the land acquisition process and send a report in this regard and said, "Already Rs24 crore has been provided for the purpose. More funds would be provided if needed." (ANI)

