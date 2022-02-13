Haveri (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a large ethanol production unit in his constituency of Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Speaking at the public event after laying the foundation stone of the unit, Bommai said, "Setting up an ethanol unit in a sugar factory would help economic empowerment of sugarcane industry."

"The Union government has formulated an Ethanol Policy with an overall perspective of environmental protection, economic activity, and farmers' welfare. Karnataka is on its path to getting the maximum benefit from it," he said.

"Ethanol units have been set up in some Sugar factories. Provision has been made for the production of Ethanol from Maize and Paddy too," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister wished that this new unit of the factory would provide employment for the local youth and bring prosperity for the local people, farmers, and the youth. (ANI)

