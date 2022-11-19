Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday addressed the general public during Dr Nagaraj Jamkhandi Memorial Madhyama Award function and remembered late veteran journalist Nagaraj Jamkhandi with teary eyes.

He recalled Dr Nagaraj Jamkhandi as a friendly person who had a helping nature.

Nagaraj Jamkhandi had a friendly nature and it was on this day, he passed away and everyone felt that this day should not have come. The demise of Dr Nagaraj is a big loss to the field of journalism, Bommai said.

While remembering his media coordinator Gurulingaswamy, who passed away in August, the CM said, "Gurulingaswamy was very active and had obtained post graduation degree in journalism with hard work. He earned a good name within the shortest period due to his special personality. Gurulingaswamy stayed with him while in power and out of power also."

"He was briefing me daily about developments in media from time to time. We had a cordial relationship and his demise has pained me a lot. I will pray to God to give strength to the families of Dr Nagaraj and Gurulingaswamy to bear their loss," CM added.

The awards were presented to G.Mallappa, editor, Sanjeevani and Prashanth Nathu, a political analyst.

Former MLC R V Venkatesh, Dr Nagaraj Jamkhandi Memorial Trust President Mohan Limbikai and Trust Secretary Mangala Nagaraj and others were present at the event. (ANI)

