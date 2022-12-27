New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled next year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai meet Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday in Delhi.

The meeting took place at Shah's residence in which BJP national president JP Nadda was also present. The meeting went on for over four hours, according to the sources.

"The meeting was to discuss the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, Cabinet expansion and 2024 Lok sabha elections also," the sources said.

They further said that former ministers KS Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi are also likely to be reinducted into the cabinet.

"With pressure mounting from former ministers KS Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi, who have demanded that they be reinducted into the cabinet, the issue is likely to come up for discussion when Bommai meets senior BJP leaders in the national capital," sources said.

Former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Sunday announced a new party named "Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha". With this, the leader who is an accused in an illegal mining case has cut his two-decade-old association with the BJP.

Karnataka which had been a BJP's bastion for a long time witnessed veteran BS Yeddyurappa step down last year, which made way for another Lingayat leader Bommai. It's been a rough run in office for CM Bommai since then, with several controversies including the border clashes, the burqa ban, and the killing of several Yuva morcha leaders amongst others.

Apart from the traditional face-off between BJP and Congress next year's Assembly battle could be interesting if the Janata Dal-Secular plays a key role.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which recently bagged five seats against BJP's 156 seats in Gujarat, will be throwing its hat into the ring in the southern state as well. (ANI)

