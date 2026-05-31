India News | Karnataka CM Designate DK Shivakumar Says He and Siddaramaiah Will Travel to Delhi on Monday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that both he and senior leader Siddaramaiah will travel to the national capital on Monday.

When asked if he or Siddaramaiah is going to Delhi tomorrow, Shivakumar told reporters, "Both are going tomorrow."

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Shivakumar will hold a meeting with the party's leadership in New Delhi on Monday to discuss cabinet berths and other political developments in the state, Congress sources stated.

Further, Shivakumar also said that dedicated party workers can also rise to the position of Chief Minister, as he reflected on his long political journey from a student leader to the top post in the state.

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Speaking to the reporters, Shivakumar said, "I've been in the party since 1979-80. Starting as a student leader, I brought people from every school and college. Everyone should be happy about this. A dedicated worker like you can also become Chief Minister."

He also wished cricketer Virat Kohli success, praising his performance and extending greetings on behalf of Karnataka fans, as the IPL finale is underway.

Regarding Virat Kohli, he said, "He's played very well this year, too. On behalf of Karnataka fans, RCB fans, the state and government of Karnataka, I wholeheartedly wish him success."

DK Shivakumar, after his three-year stint as the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to assume the office as the Karnataka CM. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar formally submitted a letter to Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot informing him about his unanimous election as CLP leader. This came after the voluntary resignation of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 28. The Governor dissolved the previous Council of Ministers immediately, but asked Siddaramaiah to continue until the new government is sworn in.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the number of ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs) in the new Karnataka cabinet is yet to be finalised ahead of the swearing-in of party leader DK Shivakumar on June 3. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)