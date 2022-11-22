Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday instructed officials to complete the construction of 7 lakh houses by February end, of next year.

Chairing the review of the Housing Department here on Monday, he said steps must be taken to complete the houses in various stages of completion. The government is ready to provide the required staff to take up this as a revolution, he said.

Bommai directed Officials to visit every district, hold meetings and solve problems on the spot.

"The construction of houses under various schemes must be the subject of priority in KDP meetings. 2 lakh additional houses of previous years and 2-3 lakh houses of the current year target must be completed in the next three months. In urban areas, a meeting of heads of all private banks must be convened to discuss the advance of loans to buy houses. There is no shortage of funds to build 20,000 houses," the Chief Minister said.

The CM said a Rs 1,089-crore grant released by the state and the union governments has been available. The government can advance loans to beneficiaries for the initial payment towards houses and collect back that money in instalments by imposing the condition that the loan must be returned to the government, he said. (ANI)

