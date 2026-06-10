India News | Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Meets Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday met Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at 10 Janpath in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) office and Youth Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Later, CM Shivakumar also met Mahila Congress leaders and workers at Indira Bhawan in Delhi today.

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Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee met Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday at 10 Janpath in the national capital.

The meeting comes after continuous resignations of leaders and the ongoing political crisis within the TMC. Earlier on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee met Congress Parliamentary Chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi.

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Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairperson CP Radhakrishnan accepted the resignation of TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, who resigned from the primary membership of the party, while affirming that she doesn't want a situation where she is in "two boats."

"What prompted me to take this decision is a very long story. In politics, I don't think everything needs to be revealed. I did not want to be in a situation where I was in two boats. That is not the right way to do politics," she said.

On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC.

In his resignation, Ray slammed the TMC over its massive defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. He termed the verdict as an outcome of the "15-year anarchical rule" of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The series of resignations came amidst the ongoing speculations of a split in the TMC, with about 20 Lok Sabha MPs rebelling. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)