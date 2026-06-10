India News | Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Meets Union Minister Khattar in Delhi, Submits Report on State Issues

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday met Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar in the national capital and submitted a report regarding issues concerning the state.

Karnataka government's Special Representative in Delhi, TB Jayachandra, Chief Minister's Economic Advisor Atiq Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, and Secretary Rajendra Cholan were also present during the meeting.

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Later, while speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he had visited key Congress offices and met senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"I came to pay my respect to my leader. I went to the Youth Congress office, NSUI office, and Indira Bhawan. They are all part of our foundation. They are the four pillars of our party... I met my leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Shivakumar said.

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Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar met Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at 10 Janpath in Delhi.

He visited the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) office and Youth Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he remained deeply connected to the NSUI and described it as the foundation of his journey.

"I am a product of NSUI. I used to come here every morning and evening and spend time here. From those days till now, this place has remained very special to me. I have grown from here. If you forget your roots, you will never get the fruits. This is our root. For all of us, this place is like a temple," he said.

Shivakumar also said, "I want everyone like me to live in hope. In Karnataka, college elections were banned, I am going to start college elections."

CM Shivakumar also met Mahila Congress leaders and workers at Indira Bhawan in Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)