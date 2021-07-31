New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met several political leaders and apprised them about the state's situation.

The newly appointed Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central Ministers and held discussions relating to the state.

As per an official statement, Bommai thanked the Prime Minister for choosing him as Chief Minister and assured that he would live up to the expectations. The Chief Minister spent about 40 minutes with the Prime Minister explaining the flood situation, COVID-19 management and other development programs.

The Prime Minister suggested to focus on combating COVID-19 and assured that necessary support would be provided from the Central Government with regard to the development of the state.

Bommai also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and congratulated the latter for heading the newly created Co-operation Ministry. He apprised him on the flood and COVID-19 situation in the state. The Chief Minister assured the Home Minister that he would work 24/7 as this is a testing period.

He also met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat and requested him to approve Mekedatu scheme and declare Upper Krishna and Upper Bhadra schemes as national projects. Discussions were also held on providing drinking water facility to Kolar and Chickballapur.

The Chief Minister also met Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Coals, Prahlad Joshi, Central Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Empowerment Anurag Thakur and held discussions.

Congratulating the new Chief Minister, the dignitaries have assured to extend all co-operation for the development of the state.

Later, Bommai held a meeting with the Union Ministers and MPs from the State. He requested them to persuade the Union Government to avail assistance for the development of the State and also to co-operate in making the best use of the Central schemes. He said that all ministers would be taken into confidence in the implementation of these programmes. He requested the MPs to fight for the protection of the State's interests.

Briefing the media, the Chief Minister explained that financial sustenance, flood and COVID-19 control is the top priority of the Government.

Earlier in the day he also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda at his residence.

Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, also addressed a press conference on Friday. (ANI)

