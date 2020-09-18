New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday and requested him to grant the terms of reference for the Mekedatu project, and permission for forest clearance for Kalasa and Banduri Nala projects, in the state.

As per an official release, Yediyurappa urged the Union Minister to direct the concerned authorities in the Ministry of Environment and Forests to grant the terms of reference for the Mekedatu project.

"The Chief Minister also sought first stage forest clearance for Kalasa and Banduri Nala Projects in the state," the release added.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning appealed to him to expedite the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund.

He also met Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss projects in Karnataka. (ANI)

