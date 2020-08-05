Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked the state chief secretary to take necessary steps in view of the rising rainfall in the state and gave instructions for releasing Rs 50 crore for emergencies.

"CM BS Yediyurappa has instructed Chief Secretary to take appropriate precautions in view of the rise in rainfall activity across the state. CM advised Chief Secretary to keep in touch with district officials and instructed to release Rs 50 crores for emergencies," an official release said.

India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in a number of districts in the state.

CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru said that red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days. (ANI)

