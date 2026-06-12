India News | Karnataka CM Shivakumar Calls on Amit Shah, Seeks Approval on Proposal for Improving Strengthening Law and Order

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

In an X post, Shivakumar said that he used the opportunity to highlight key issues concerning Karnataka and sought his approval on several proposals for "strengthening law and order, police modernisation, internal security, cybercrime prevention, police training infrastructure, prison modernisation, additional India Reserve Battalions, recognition of the Karnataka State Police through the President's Colour and other measures essential for enhancing public safety and security across the state."

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The CM also urged Shah to intervene on issues affecting Karnataka's sugar sector, which includes a fair and remunerative price for sugarcane, minimum selling price of sugar revision, increased ethanol procurement allocations to support sugar factories which are cooperative and ensure that there is timely payment to farmers.

"Karnataka remains committed to building a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future for its people. I urged expeditious consideration of these requests in the larger interest of the state and look forward to positive action on issues that directly impact the lives and livelihoods of millions of Kannadigas," he further said on X.

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https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/2065430120945389618?s=20

Other leaders who met with the Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, and the Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Duhomam, according to the Home Minister's Office.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting regarding preparedness for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and directed the establishment of an "impenetrable multi-layered" security grid along the route through the coordinated efforts of Central Armed Police Forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and all other security agencies.

In an over two-hour-long meeting, the Home Minister stressed the need to "strengthen traditional security apparatus through the extensive use of drones, CCTV surveillance, surveillance systems, and other modern technologies" during the annual 57-day pilgrimage beginning on July 3 and ending on August 28. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)