India News | Karnataka CM Shivakumar Congratulates BK Hariprasad on KPCC Chief Appointment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday congratulated senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad on being appointed as president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

In an X post, Shivakumar said that Hariprasad's vast experience and understanding of the organisation would help the development and growth of Congress in Karnataka.

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"Heartiest Congratulations to B. K. Hariprasad on being appointed as the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. With his vast political experience and understanding of the organisation, I am confident that the Congress in Karnataka will continue to grow stronger and more united under his leadership. I wish him every success in this important responsibility and look forward to the party reaching new milestones in the years ahead," said Shivakumar.

Congress on Wednesday appointed senior leader BK Hariprasad as the new president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), following the resignation of DK Shivakumar after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

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The appointment was announced through an official order issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

According to the notification, Hariprasad's appointment takes effect immediately, marking a key organisational change in the Karnataka Congress after Shivakumar's elevation to the state's top post.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri DK Shivakumar," the official notification stated.

Shivakumar, who had been serving as KPCC president since 2020, played a crucial role in rebuilding the party organisation in Karnataka and leading the Congress to victory in the 2023 Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, Shivakumar officially took charge as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka, marking a new era for the state. (ANI)

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