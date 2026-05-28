India News | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Extends Bakrid Greetings, Wishes Peace and Brotherhood in Society

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, expressing hope that the festival would strengthen peace, harmony and brotherhood in society.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah conveyed his wishes to the Muslim community and highlighted the values of sacrifice and dedication associated with the festival.

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"Heartfelt Bakrid greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters of the state. May this sacred festival, a symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspire peace, harmony, and brotherhood to take root in society--that is my wish," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings on the occasion, describing Eid al-Adha as a festival symbolising "self-surrender, sacrifice, and devotion."

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In a post on X, the President said the festival inspires people to serve humanity, especially the underprivileged sections of society.

"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all fellow countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. This festival is a symbol of self-surrender, sacrifice, and devotion. This festival inspires us to serve humanity, particularly the deprived classes. Let us, on this occasion, move forward with greater determination to promote love and harmony in society," President Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on Eid al-Adha and wished for happiness, good health and stronger bonds of brotherhood in society.

"Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health," PM Modi posted on X.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or the "festival of sacrifice," is one of the most significant festivals in Islam and is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God and symbolises faith, devotion and sacrifice.

Eid al-Adha also marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the date of the festival changes every year in the Gregorian calendar.

The occasion is widely observed with prayers, charitable acts, sharing of meals and gatherings among families and communities, promoting compassion, unity and goodwill. (ANI)

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