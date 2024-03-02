India News | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Visits Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Victims in Hospital

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday visited the Brookfield hospital to meet those injured in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast and assured the public that the government would cover all the medical expenses for the injured individuals.

Agency News ANI| Mar 02, 2024 02:50 PM IST
India News | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Visits Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Victims in Hospital

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday visited those injured in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast admitted to hospitals in Bengaluru and assured them that the government would cover their medical expenses.

"Government will bear the treatment charges of all the patients. Around ten people are injured. Three are here in the Brookfield Hospital and six others are admitted in Vydehi Hospital. I am also going there. The patients are recovering and responding very well to the treatment" Siddaramaiah told reporters .

The chief minister also visited the site of the explosion that took place at the popular eatery located in the city's Whitefield area on the afternoon of March 1.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar, the Medical Director of Brookfield Hospital, said, "We are happy with the overall response of all three patients admitted at our hospital. A patient in the ICU has had a post-operative turbulent period. As a result of her surgery and anesthesia effects, her BP was low and her blood sugar levels were high. Her overall condition is fine and showing signs of improvement... Psychological help to boost their confidence and overcome stress is also being provided to the patients. Other patients will be discharged in another 24-48 hours."

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai strongly criticized the Congress over the blast incident alleging that the anti-national elements receive support from ruling party leaders.

"From Day one this government has failed in maintaining law and order. Anti-national elements are getting a lot of support from the leaders of the ruling party and the morale of police has gone low. Huge corruption in the transfer of police has brought inefficient people to important positions. All the anti-social elements are now roaming in the city and now they have got the guts to put the bomb in Bengaluru city. This is linked to terrorist elements and there are some sleeper cells in Bengaluru. During our time, we detected 15 of them (sleeper cells) and put them behind bars. Appeasement politics by this govt has led to all this. The case should be handed over to the NIA and if this is not done, this govt should quit," Bommai said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

