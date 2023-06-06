Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): The newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddharamiah, on Tuesday, planted a sapling at the Vidhana Soudha premise on the occasion of the 41st death anniversary of Devraj Urs.

CM Siddharamiah said that the plant is originally from Madagascar (a country in East Africa) and is evergreen. He further stated that this is a special plant that grows 40 feet tall and prevents pollution.

Devavraj served two separate terms as Chief Minister for Karnataka.

Devraj Urs, born on August 20, 1915, was a senior Congressman and served as the first Chief Minister of Karnataka. He died on June 6, 1982 (ANI).

