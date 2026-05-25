India News | Karnataka CM Siddaramiah, DK Shivakumar Depart for Delhi Amid Buzz Around Leadership Change

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Home Minister G Parameshwara, left for New Delhi in a special flight amid a buzz around leadership change in the State.

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet the Congress high command on Tuesday.

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Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is also in the fray for the top post, also departed for New Delhi.

Earlier today, Shivakumar stated, "I have to go, don't I? Yes, I'm going (to Delhi). In certain situations, one has to go, so I am travelling to Delhi."

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According to Congress sources, clarity regarding the Chief Ministerial position is expected within the next two to three days.

Sources added that several other key issues, including Rajya Sabha elections, Cabinet reshuffle, and MLC polls, are also likely to be finalised during the discussions.

However, Siddaramaiah had said he was invited but did not know the agenda.

"I have been invited to Delhi. There is a meeting tomorrow at 11 am; I do not know the agenda. Mr Venugopal called me to inform me about the date and time of the meeting," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

On speculation over leadership changes in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah had said, "Speculations are always there."

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has also linked the Delhi visit to organisational consultations over Rajya Sabha elections.

"Rajya Sabha elections have been notified. The party continues to have consultations. So please do not speculate. I quash all other speculations," Surjewala said.

When posed with the question, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI, "I cannot comment on this. Rahul ji will speak."

A speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its 2.5 years of tenure last year. Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly asserted that he would soon take over as Chief Minister, though the transition has not occurred.

Some Congress workers are also rallying behind G Parameshwara for the top post. (ANI)

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