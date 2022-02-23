Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who holds the portfolio of finance, would present his first budget for 2022-23 on March 4.

Also Read | Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Huge Landslide at Cafeteria Morh.

The budget session would be held from March 4-30, according to the provisional schedule of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.

Also Read | RPSC RAS Mains 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission Examination Postponed.

Faced by disruption for the fifth consecutive day today, the joint session of the State legislature was cut short owing to the protest by Congress MLAs demanding the sacking of Minister K S Eshwarappa for his statement on the national flag.

The session that began on February 14 was to conclude on February 25, but was adjourned till March 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)