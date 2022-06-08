Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Avadhoota Datta Peetham at Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashrama on Wednesday and appreciated "Swamiji's devotion and spiritual energy" for the welfare of humankind.

"Swamiji's devotion and spiritual energy have been devoted to the welfare of mankind. It has led to the establishment of many institutions in the education and health services sector," he said.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Due to BJP, Country Faced Embarrassment and Was Forced to Apologise, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Mentioning the meditation and penance as the epitome of determination to derive greater strength for the welfare of humanity, he said, "There is immense power in Bhakti (devotion). Even God will bless those who do penance for the welfare of society."

"I wish the Swamiji's divine blessings would empower the weaker sections of the society," he added.

Also Read | World Ocean Day 2022 : 'India To Have Blue Economic Policy Soon', Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

As Ashram's website reads, "Avadhoota Datta Peetham is an International Spiritual, Cultural, and Social Welfare Organisation established by Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji in 1966."

"His universal vision and compassion for the upliftment of mankind have inspired Peetham to run a vast variety of programmes, activities and projects towards the enrichment of human life," it reads. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)