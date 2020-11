Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): After months of closure due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, colleges across Karnataka reopened on Tuesday following all COVID-19 health protocols.

Every student has been asked to undergo an RT-PCR test and they will be allowed to join the varsity only if they tested negative for the infection.

"We had to submit the COVID-19 test result before joining. We have been given certain instructions to be followed. I am feeling good but a little tense too," said Ritika, a student of St Joseph's College.

St Joseph's College has begun conducting examinations and students are coming back from their homes to appear for the same.

"I am happy but tensed too. It took a lot of time for us to adjust to the online scheduling of classes. I do not know If I am ready for the examinations but I hope for the best," said another student.

Thermal screening and sanitisation are mandatory at the entrance gate of the university. Students are directed to wear masks and maintain social distancing inside the college premises. (ANI)

