Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): Congress candidate Kusuma H filed her nomination for the by-election to the legislative assembly constituency of Rajarajeshwarinagar (RR Nagar) on Wednesday.

The state president of Congress DK Shivakumar and party leader Siddaramaiah joined Kusuma for the nomination.

Also Read | Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Rains: PM Narendra Modi Assures Help to KCR And Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Byelections have been necessitated after existing MLA N Munirathna for RR Nagar defected to the BJP from the Congress leaving the legislative assembly seat vacant. However, the legislative seat in Sira was vacated following the death of JD (S) MLA B Sathyanarayana on August 5.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar along with Sira in Tumakuru district will go for the by-election on November 3.

Also Read | Indian Railways Approves Alstom’s E-locos to Run Freight Trains at Maximum Speed of 120 Kmph.

The Election Commission has said that the guidelines issued by it in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic are to be followed strictly during the by-polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)