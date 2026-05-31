India News | Karnataka: Congress High Command to Decide on Coordination Committee, Cabinet Expansion Top Priority, Says Satish Jarkiholi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31 (ANI): Addressing the ongoing deliberations over the formation and expansion of the new Karnataka cabinet, former Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Sunday stated that while a formal coordination committee should be established, the final decision regarding its structure and the ministerial inductees rests entirely with the Congress party High Command.

"I do not know if a specific committee needs to be formed right away. If not, the current decision is final. This is ultimately a matter for our party leadership to decide," Jarkiholi told ANI.

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He emphasised that the immediate priority remains the formal appointment of the Chief Minister and fast-tracking the cabinet expansion to ensure that administrative work resumes without delay.

"Right now, the immediate focus is solely on the Chief Minister's appointment, and there will be plenty of time to deliberate on other structures afterwards. If necessary, a formal committee can be established later," Jarkiholi said.

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He added, "There should be a coordination committee, but the decision will be taken by the high command. Who is to be included in the cabinet is also in their hands. The state president's decision should take everyone into consideration while finalising it. At this moment, expanding the cabinet is our top priority because we cannot leave ministerial vacancies open for long; the government needs to resume its administrative work immediately."

Detailing the criteria that should govern the selection of the new council of ministers, the senior Congress leader called for an equitable formula that balances community representation with governance experience.

"Regarding the selection formula, maintaining a proper balance across different communities and castes is crucial; most groups must be represented equitably. Furthermore, we must prioritise experience so that ministers can manage their portfolios efficiently," Jarkiholi asserted.

Backing D K Shivakumar's leadership credentials for the top post, Jarkiholi noted that the leader enjoys widespread consensus within the party cadres owing to his long-standing service. "He (Shivakumar) has dedicated 25 years to the Congress party, so his acceptance within the ranks is unquestionable; he is widely accepted."

Meanwhile, after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Saturday, state Labour Minister Santosh Lad announced that Shivakumar is scheduled to take the oath of office as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3.

Lad stated that the final administrative blueprint and leadership arrangements are being directly finalised by the party's central leadership in New Delhi.

"...The official process is underway, so we must wait. On June 3rd, he (D.K. Shivakumar) will take the oath of office as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka... All of these discussions are being handled directly from Delhi, so we just have to wait and watch. As a disciplined congressman, whatever decision the party takes, we will wholeheartedly abide by it... Everything is being finalised by the Congress High Command," Lad said. (ANI)

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