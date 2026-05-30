India News | Karnataka Congress Leader Jagdev Guttedar Says Priyank Kharge Should Be Made Deputy Chief Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): Amid discussions for the new cabinet formation in Karnataka following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation, Congress MLC Jagdev Guttedar on Saturday said that party leader Priyank Kharge should be made Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking with ANI, Guttedar said Priyank Kharge has consistently defended the party against opposition attacks and making him Deputy CM would strengthen the Congress in the state.

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"I am stating that if our Priyank Kharge Sahab is made the Deputy Chief Minister, it will make the party very strong. Opposition attacks our party and the person who reacts immediately is Priyank Kharge," Guttedar said.

Party leader DK Shivakumar, who is slated to take over as Chief Minister, called on Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and apprised him about the upcoming Congress Parliamentary Party meeting set to take place later in the day.

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Siddaramaiah had stepped down on May 28, saying his resignation was voluntary and based on the suggestion of the party high command.

Shivakumar had earlier met party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, amid ongoing discussions over legislative leadership, Rajya Sabha nominations and organisational appointments in the state.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has intensified its attack on the Congress, alleging that "infighting" between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar has impacted governance in Karnataka.

Congress leaders have described the transition as smooth and credited Siddaramaiah for handling the leadership change with dignity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)