India News | Karnataka Congress Working President Tanveer Sait Seeks 4 Cabinet Berths for Muslim Community

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Amid ongoing discussions regarding the expansion of the Karnataka state cabinet, Congress Working President Tanveer Sait pushed for greater representation of the Muslim community within the ministry led by DK Shivakumar.

Speaking with ANI, he highlighted the community's long-standing support for the Congress Party. Sait emphasised that this trust in the leadership warrants increased political allocation in the cabinet.

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Sait noted that during the tenure of former Chief Minister SM Krishna, the community held five cabinet berths, whereas the current representation under Siddaramaiah stands at only two. The community has formally requested that the party high command increase its representation to four cabinet berths in the upcoming expansion.

According to Sait, the party is expected to release a second list of ministers following the completion of the Rajya Sabha elections, at which time they anticipate the fulfilment of these demands.

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"The Muslim community has long supported the Congress Party and trusts its leadership. The community is hopeful and has requested more berths in DK Shivakumar's cabinet. During the time of SM Krishna, we had five cabinet ministers. Under Siddaramaiah, only two. The demand has been clearly conveyed to the party's high command. After the Rajya Sabha elections, the second list of ministers is likely, and we expect four cabinet berths," he said.

Sait's remarks came after Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar chaired his first cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, a day after he officially took charge as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka, marking a new era for the state.

According to a statment from the Chief Minister's office, the official cabinet meeting was attended by DCM G Parameshwara, Senior Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and all the senior bureaucrats and police officials.

Earlier, the swearing-in ceremony, held at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, marked the formal commencement of his tenure as he accepted the mantle of leadership after former CM Siddaramaiah.

Alongside Shivakumar, senior leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. The event saw the induction of another 12 legislators into the Council of Ministers, signalling the formation of a new cabinet to steer the state's governance.

The newly inducted ministers include KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwara Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil.

Before taking the oath, Shivakumar sought the blessings of Veera Gangadhara Ajjayya, and following the ceremony, he bowed respectfully to the attendees. The ceremony was attended by top Congress leadership, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal. (ANI)

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