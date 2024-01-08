Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan recommended the suspension of three officials in connection with the death of a woman and 35 others falling ill due to the alleged consumption of the contaminated water in Vijayanagar district.

According to Housing Minister Khan, three officials whose names have been recommended for suspension include Town Municipality Commissioner Bandi Vaddar, Assistant Executive Engineer Satish and Junior Engineer Khaji.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Sets Police Station on Fire in Darbhanga When Police Personnel Were Sleeping, Arrested (Watch Video).

The incident occurred in Kariganur Ward of Hospet Town Municipality in Vijayanagar district of Bengaluru.

Minister Khan has also instructed to keep the three officials under suspension and hold an inquiry in connection to the incident.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in India Today Update: India Reports 605 New Coronavirus Cases and Four Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

Zameer Ahmed Khan has given the necessary instructions to prevent such incidents in the future. Besides, the officials have been asked to take extra care of the drinking water supply underground drainage system and cleanliness.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)