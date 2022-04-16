Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday accepted resignation of his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa following a controversy over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil who had accused the minister of corruption.

"I have accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation. I will send it to the Governor," Chief Minister Bommai told reporters here.

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday tendered his resignation from Ministership to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

State Ministers Bairati Basavaraj, MTB Nagaraj, Araga Jnanendra and MLA Ramesh Jharkiholi were also present at the Chief Minister's residence when Eshwarappa tendered his resignation.

Notably, Eshwarappa represents the Shivamogga Assembly seat.

Following tendering his resignation, Eshwarappa said, "I will come out clean. I have said this earlier too. The Investigation is going on. Earlier, I had asked our seniors to take my resignation but they had asked me to wait. Now I do not want to embarrass my seniors and have given my resignation to the Chief Minister."

Deceased contractor Santosh Patil had accused the Minister Eshwarappa of corruption. He was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. (ANI)

