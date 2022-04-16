Shimoga (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Amid the row over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday expressed confidence that KS Eshwarappa will come out clear from all allegations and will return in the cabinet.

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday tendered his resignation from Ministership to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid the row over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Chief Minister said despite committing any mistake Eshwarappa has to resign due to certain pressure.

"Though KS Eshwarappa did not commit any mistake, such a situation has come for him that he has to resign. If an enquiry is completed in two to three months, he will be proven clean and didn't commit any mistake, due to some pressure he's tendering his resignation, there will be no problem to take him back in the cabinet, he's resigning though he made nothing wrong," he said.

"I have confidence that he will face it and he will become a minister after he comes out clean. I wish him good luck. He will become minister once he comes out clean," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday accepted the resignation of his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa.

"I have accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation. I will send it to the Governor," Chief Minister Bommai told reporters here.

Notably, Eshwarappa represents the Shivamogga Assembly seat.

Following tendering his resignation, Eshwarappa said, "I will come out clean. I have said this earlier too. The Investigation is going on. Earlier, I had asked our seniors to take my resignation but they had asked me to wait. Now I do not want to embarrass my seniors and have given my resignation to the Chief Minister."

Deceased contractor Santosh Patil had accused the Minister Eshwarappa of corruption. He was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. (ANI)

