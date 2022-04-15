LoP and former CM Siddaramaiah, along with other Congress members, protests inside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with other Congress members, protested inside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, demanding state minister KS Eshwarappa's arrest in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil.

Eshwarappa announced his resignation on Thursday, following the row over his alleged role in the suicide of the contractor. He said that he will hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Eshwarappa said that he does not want to embarrass anybody including the high command leaders of the party.

Earlier, Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained as the police stopped them from marching toward Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence to demand Eshwarappas's resignation.

The brother of the deceased contractor on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Eshwarappa "and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj". (ANI)

