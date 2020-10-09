Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], October 9 (ANI): A Karnataka court on Friday ordered registration of an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut for her now-deleted tweet on farmers' protests over recently passed farm laws.

The Tumkuru court's order came on a complaint, which was filed by lawyer Ramesh Naik.

Farmers in some parts of the country, mainly in Punjab are protesting against the three farm laws- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

