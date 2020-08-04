Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch-Bengaluru conducted raids at 35 locations in Hennur and Banaswadi areas on Tuesday morning and arrested seven foreign nationals without valid passports and visas.

The Crime Branch also recovered fake currency during the raid, which is currently underway, informed the police.

"Central Crime Branch-Bengaluru conducted raids at 35 locations in Hennur and Banaswadi area today morning and arrested seven foreign nationals without valid passports and visa, fake currency also recovered," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru said. (ANI)

