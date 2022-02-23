Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Karnataka government said the state has crossed 10 crore COVID vaccination doses today.

State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Wednesday, "Karnataka has crossed 10 crore COVID vaccinations doses today."

Dr Sudhakar said that to achieve this milestone, the state took 1 year and 39 days. He also mentioned that the state had completed 100 per cent of inoculation of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 93 per cent of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state health minister also congratulated all the health workers and the district administration for this milestone. (ANI)

