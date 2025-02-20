Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his wife Usha Shivakumar hosted spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at their residence on Wednesday, Deputy CM's office said.

In a post on X, DCM Shivakumar said, "I had the pleasure of meeting Sadhguru JV today at my home office. He invited our family to attend a program to be held at Isha Yoga Center on the 26th of this month as part of Shivaratri. I am looking forward to participating in such a grand program filled with spiritual minds."

Isha Yoga Center is set to celebrate Mahashivratri on February 26 from 6 pm to 6 am in Coimbatore.

Isha Foundation said that the celebrations will include musical and dance performances by renowned artists, explosive meditations, Sadhguru's discourse and more.

Earlier appearing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on February 15, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, advised students to approach textbooks playfully and not consider them a challenge ahead of any examination.

Interacting with students at the eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Sadhguru said, "Your textbook is not a challenge for your intelligence, no matter who you are. No matter if you have not done well in school till now, I'm still telling you for your intelligence that textbooks are not a challenge. You're unnecessarily making it difficult for yourself by approaching it in a certain way. Make your textbook itself into a play. Why can't you learn playfully? If you make it playful, your textbook is not a challenge."

He said that if students have to be competent, they need access.

"To find access, there are many aspects to it. One important thing is you have an active dynamic intelligence. Don't ever think, am I as intelligent as this person or that person? There is no such thing. It is a farce that has been spread in the world," he further said.

He said that everybody can sparkle in the world.

"Everybody can sparkle and do things that others cannot imagine. The only thing is, because there is no striving, that sparkle doesn't happen. School, education and examination is about the longing to know, making the miracle of your mind sparkle. There are a lot of studies that are brain mapping. Recent studies have shown when people become meditative with Shambhavi Mahamudra, they see large part of the brain is lit up, this needs to happen that everything is lit up," he said.

He said that what people use is up to them.

"Intelligence is not about usefulness. Intelligence creates a profoundness of experience of life. The more you activate your intelligence, the more access you have to everything that you see. When your physical body is well exercised it can function better. Then why is it not true with mental faculties? The more exercised you are the better they function. If you save it for future it will vanish. It is like a cloud," Sadhguru said. (ANI)

