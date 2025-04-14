Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called a meeting of Vokkaliga MLAs of Congress on Tuesday at his residence to discuss the caste census.

Earlier on Sunday, Shivakumar said that said that communities were trying to protect their interests in view of the caste census, and there was nothing wrong with that.

"Veerashaiva Mahasabha is trying to protect its community's interests, why should we criticise them? They can put forward their stand as per the Constitutional provisions," he said while referring to the criticism of the caste census by Shamanur Shivashankarappa. He was replying to a question on Veerashaiva Mahasabha forming an experts' committee to study the caste census.

"The Chief Minister has informed that a discussion would be allowed on the caste census in the Legislative Assembly. It is very transparent; what else can be done?"

Asked about his statement before the election backing the Vokkaliga community with respect to the caste census, he said, "I am the President of the KPCC now; it is my responsibility to ensure justice for everyone."

When asked about the caste census, which has put the number of Vokkaligas at 61 lakh, he said, "I am just the President of the KPCC."

"Bengaluru Karaga is a symbol of communal harmony, there is a visit to Dargha also during the Karaga procession. Politics should not be done in the name of religion and temples. There are regulations for Karaga releasing grants. It can't be just handed over to anyone and everyone. The responsibility lies with the DC, and he will allocate the funds accordingly," he said.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a special cabinet meeting has been called on April 17 to discuss the Caste Census report.

Siddaramaiah also told mediapersons that their government will work hard to "build the kind of society that Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted to build."

"Our government will work hard to build the kind of society that Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted to build...A special cabinet meeting has been called to discuss the Caste Census report on 17th April. It will be a single-subject discussion," Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has submitted the caste census (socio, economic, and educational survey) report to the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. If released, the caste census report will be the second by a Congress-ruled state after Telangana. (ANI)

