India News | Karnataka Dy CM Parameshwara Meets KC Venugopal in Delhi; Discusses State Development, Party Strengthening

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara met All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal in the national capital on Thursday to discuss a range of issues, including governance and the current political landscape in the state.

The meeting holds significance as the Congress leadership continues to focus on "people-centric governance" in Karnataka following its assembly election victory.

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Taking to X, the Deputy Chief Minister shared details of the meeting, describing it as a productive discussion on strengthening the party and the state's progress.

"Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege of meeting AICC General Secretary Shri K.C. Venugopal and conveying my best wishes. During the meeting, we briefly discussed important matters related to strengthening people-centric governance, the various initiatives being undertaken for the overall development of the state, party strengthening, and current political developments," Parameshwara posted on X.

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Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar in the national capital and submitted a report regarding issues concerning the state.

Karnataka government's Special Representative in Delhi, TB Jayachandra, Chief Minister's Economic Advisor Atiq Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, and Secretary Rajendra Cholan were also present during the meeting.

Later, while speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he had visited key Congress offices and met senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"I came to pay my respect to my leader. I went to the Youth Congress office, NSUI office, and Indira Bhawan. They are all part of our foundation. They are the four pillars of our party... I met my leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Shivakumar said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)