Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI): As the counting of votes is underway on Saturday for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress has won 79 seats while leading in 57 constituencies, according to the Election Commission (EC) data.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 39 seats and leading in 25 so far. Janata Dal (Secular) has won 14 seats and leading in six seats. Further, Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each. Also, two independent candidates won in two constituencies.

Congress is heading for a handsome victory in Karnataka and is poised to win 136 seats.BJP is expected to win 64 seats.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.

Karnataka went to the polls on May 10 for the 224-member state assembly and saw a record polling of 72.68 per cent. A party needs 113 seats to get the majority. (ANI)

