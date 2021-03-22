Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that some notable personalities, including a former state minister or writer, have received threat letters.

"Some notable personalities, including a former minister and writer, have received threat letters. They have lodged complaints. The state government is taking it very seriously," Bommai said.

The investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Bommai further informed that the state government is looking into the matter and will take appropriate actions. (ANI)

