Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): Four members of the same family were found dead at an apartment in Karnataka's Vishweshwaraiah layout in Mysuru on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Chetan, aged 45; his wife, Rupali, 43; mother, Priyamvadha (62); and son, Kushal, aged 15.

According to the preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that Chetan may have fed his family members poison and killed them before hanging himself.

However, the exact reason behind their death is yet to be ascertained, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said.

Police are inspecting the site.

A case has been registered at Vidyaranyapuram police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

