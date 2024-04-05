Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI): A fire broke out on the first floor of the Miracle Drinks building in Bengaluru on Friday.

According to Bengaluru Fire Department, the fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

Also Read | NCERT Books Tweaks: References to Babri Masjid, Gujarat Riots, Hindutva Dropped From Political Science Textbooks.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)